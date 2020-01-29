Something clicked for Page during the last few weeks.
It was on full display Tuesday night as the Lady Patriots rolled to their sixth straight win with a 78-33 victory at Franklin.
Page’s average margin of victory in its last three games is 39.3.
“The last couple of games they’ve been on a mission of some kind,” Lady Patriots coach Ron Brock said. “They’ve got something that’s happened to them over the last couple of weeks. I wish I knew what it was. I’d bottle it and keep it and hold on to it.”
Brock believes his team is playing better because it’s getting close to tournament time.
Guard McKenzie Cochran led Page (18-1, 9-1 District 11-AA) with 18 points, point guard Delanie Noe added 17, guard Lili Wilken scored 14 and post Olivia Wilson had 10.
“I think we just played fast tonight, like, faster than usual,” Cochran said. “Our point guard, Delanie, was able to get everybody the ball and just get easy layups, and we played good defense. I think we’re just having more fun out there, playing with more energy than we used to.”
Page pressed early, forced lots of turnovers and grabbed a 31-9 lead after the first quarter.
“I think our defensive intensity has really stepped up,” Noe said. “We go really hard and focus a lot on defense in practice and that’s just turned over to the games. We love putting pressure on the ball and try closing off gaps.”
The Lady Patriots increased their lead to 52-13 a halftime and it got worse from there.
Kate O’Neil led Franklin (5-16, 1-10) with 14 points, but the junior post was the only Lady Rebel in double figures.
“We just ran into a buzz saw tonight,” Franklin coach Jay Johnson said. “They’ve got three guards who can score. They can handle the ball, they can run the floor, they can do a little bit of everything.”
Franklin suffered it fourth straight loss. The Lady Rebels are eighth in the district, one game behind Spring Hill (7-12, 2-8).
“I think we took steps back tonight and that’s on us as coaches,” Johnson said. “We’re just not getting them mentally ready to play. We started four sophomores and a junior tonight so we’re young, inexperienced.”
Page’s only loss was to Brentwood on Jan. 3. The Lady Patriots visit the Lady Bruins in a rematch on Tuesday.
First-place Brentwood (15-1, 9-0) has a one-game lead over Page.
“We’ve been spending tons of time working on our man to man and making sure we had everything right,” Brock said. “They’re executing what we work on in practice. We try to make our defense an offense.”
Up Next
Page visits Dickson County on Friday.
Franklin visits Columbia on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.