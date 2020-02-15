The Page Lady Patriots close late to defeat the Summit Lady Spartans 36-31 at Summit High School on Friday night.
“They (Summit) are a good team and had a really good game plan to try to stop us tonight,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “They are one of the top two or three teams in the county. It was good to get a big win against them.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Patriots took the early lead 15-9 thanks to the sharp shooting of sophomore Lili Wilken and junior Delaney Noe.
The Lady Spartans rallied in the second quarter with the inside game of junior Ellie Colson and behind the arc shooting from senior Taylor Penning to take the lead 21-19.
Summit continued to pound the ball down low to Colson to take the slight edge in the third quarter 27-24.
Page came storming back in the fourth quarter with solid jumpers and offensive rebounds to pull ahead of the Spartans. The Lady Patriots made the most of their opportunities at the free throw line to seal the victory 36-31.
Page’s leading scorers were Wilken and Noe with 11 points each.
Summit’s leading scorer was junior Ellie Colson with 15 points.
Summit will travel to Dickson County on Tuesday night.
Page awaits the announcement of their opponent in the district tournament next week.
“We will find out on Wednesday who we will play and have several days to prepare for them,” said Coach Brock. “It is going to be an interesting tournament, hopefully we can come out well.”
