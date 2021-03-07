The Page High School girls basketball team is ready for a trip to Murfreesboro.
After a 63-53 win on the road over Clarksville Northwest, the Lady Patriots will head to their first-ever state tournament for Class AAA.
Page (22-7) will head to the Glass House this Thursday to face Maryville (26-6) at 8:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
