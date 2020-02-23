On a night where they couldn’t buy a basket from behind the arc, the Page Lady Patriots managed to cash in from everywhere else on the court.
A well-balanced attack and a disciplined second-half propelled the Lady Patriots to the District 11-AAA finals following a 57-38 win over the Summit Lady Spartans.
Sophomore guard McKenzie Cochran led all scorers with 17 points, one of three Page players to hit double figures in Saturday’s semifinal match at Independence High School.
“It wasn’t our best, but John (Wild, Summit head coach) is really good about throwing a lot of different things at you,” Page head coach Ron Brock told Home Page “Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what in the world is going on.”
Very little was going on early in the game, with Page leading just 8-7 after the opening quarter. Neither team was particularly sharp from the floor in the first half, nor responsible with the ball.
“I was a little angry with my first half performance,” admitted Page point guard Delaney Noe, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. “We wanted to win and go to the championships. So I needed to pick up my performance and my role as a point guard, driving to the basket and creating shots for my teammates.”
While the junior floor general was held to just two points in the first 16 minutes, her teammates did their best to pick up the slack. Cochran and senior post Olivia Wilson (9 points) combined for 15 of Page’s 21 points in the first half, at one point leading by 11 before Summit went on a 5-0 run to pull within six heading into halftime.
Both teams are known for their ability to stroke from behind the three-point arc, but such opportunities didn’t come until the second half. Marli Andersen—who had a team-high 12 points for Summit—had the Lady Spartan’s lone triple in the first half, while Page was blanked from long range until sophomore Lili Wilken (14 points) drained one in the fourth quarter.
By that point, Page had well expanded its lead to double digits, never allowing Summit back in the game thanks to timely baskets as well as consistent free-throw shooting. Page shot 90% from the free throw line (18/20), which disallowed the Lady Spartans to mount a comeback even in its effort to slow down the game clock.
“When a team is trying to get back into it, they foul and you hit their free throws, it makes it really difficult for them,” noted Brock.
His cross-court rival did not at all disagree.
“When you don’t take care of the ball, really you can’t beat anybody, but you certainly can’t beat them,” admitted Wild. “We were only down six at the half and had given up 13 offensive rebounds and turned it over a dozen times (at that time). That’s a terrible formula—I realize that, the kids realize that, yet we were only down six.
“What I told the kids, what we were doing to them schematically was working. But what we had to do to them was finish, we had to block out and score. We didn’t and this is what happened.”
Senior leader Taylor Penning (11 points) did her best to shoot Summit back into the game, connecting on a par of threes in the third quarter. By then, Noe and Wilken also elevated their game, with Page’s swarming defense helping blow the game wide open.
The trick is to carry it over into Monday’s district finals matchup versus top-seed Brentwood, who turned away crosstown rival Ravenwood 58-48 earlier in the day. The two met at this point in the district tournament one year ago, with Page heavily favored only to suffer a stunning upset loss.
The Lady Bruins were lights out from three-range that night (15-of-20), and returning most of the team to this year’s squad which claimed the regular season title.
“75% from the three-point line,” recalls Brock. “They really took it to us last year. They did it again this year, and really everyone else in the world. We’ll have to come up with something to snooker them a little bit.
“We’ll see what the game plan is. I don’t know what it is yet. I won’t know until five minutes until we get out there.”
