The Page Lady Patriots basketball team unloaded from long range on the Hillsboro Lady Burros to seal the victory 82-52 in the 6-AA region semifinal at Overton High School on Monday night.
“Our girls played really well tonight," said Page head coach Ron Brock. "I am thinking about moving our home schedule to Overton."
In the first quarter, Page got off to a flying start from behind the arc thanks to sophomore Mckenzie Cochran, junior Delaney Noe and senior Olivia Wilson to lead 25-12.
The Lady Patriots continued to catch fire from behind the three point line with the quartet of Cochran, Noe, Wilson and sophomore Lili Wilken to extend their lead 42-23.
In the third quarter, Page continued the three point parade to stretch their lead 59-40.
The Lady Patriots poured it on in the fourth quarter, with the powerful four of Cochran, Noe, Wilson and Wilken to secure the victory 82-52.
Scoring in double figures for Page were Wilson with 26 points, Cochran with 24, Wilken with 15 and Noe with 11.
“That (balance) has been a consistent trend for us this season,” said Wilson.
“Having the ability to shoot the ball well as a team helps us all out,” said Cochran. “We are all confident in one another, and we play as one.”
“At any time, anyone of our five starters can put up two points or more,” said Coach Brock. “It just depends on whose night it is.”
Hillsboro’s leading scorer was Cori Allen with 20 points.
Page will advance to the region final and play Brentwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Overton.
“This is our first time playing in the region final as a AAA school,” said Coach Brock. “We know if we take care of business, then we have a shot at the Glass House (MTSU's Murphy Center), and that is what we want.”
(0) comments
