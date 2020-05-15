The new principal vacancy at Franklin High School has been quickly filled by a local candidate with deep ties to FHS.
Dr. Shane Pantall, the principal at Page High School, will assume that role at Franklin, according to Williamson County School's inFocus publication.
Pantall is a Franklin graduate (1990) and has held roles at Franklin as a teacher and assistant principal in the past, as well as Fairview Middle and High Schools and Heritage Middle School. He's been the top administrator at Page for five years.
“The Page High community is a special one, and I will miss the students and staff who I worked so closely with over the past five years,” said Pantall via inFocus. “Franklin has always been home for me and my family. My wife and I are graduates of Franklin; my dad taught there for the final 10 years of his 45 year career; and I spent a good part of my career there.
"With the school location so close to my home, I will be able to spend more time with my kids and grandkids which is also important to me. I look forward to reconnecting with the Franklin community.”
Pantall has his degrees from Trevecca (master's, doctorate) and MTSU (bachelor's).
“Dr. Pantall is an educator who continues to put students first,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said via inFocus. “He is always willing to serve and lead where he is needed. He has done great work at Page High, and I expect him to do the same at Franklin. Shane was the perfect choice because of his personal and professional history at FHS.”
Former Franklin principal Willie Dickerson was promoted to be WCS' executive director of Secondary Schools earlier this week.
The release says Pantall will start his new role on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.