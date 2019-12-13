Page and Summit both performed well in their respective region awards with the 2019 season having closed.
Page quarterback Cade Walker was named the region MVP, while teammate Miles Bond was co-offensive MVP along with Summit's Keaten Wade.
Charles Rathbone was coach of the year for 5-5A.
Below are the full set of awards, courtesy of the coaches.
Overall MVP- Cade Walker, Page
Offensive MVP- Keaton Wade, Summit and Miles Bond, Page
Defensive MVP-Gary Smith III, Shelbyville Central
Offensive Lineman of the Year- Joel Meier, Page
Defensive Lineman of the Year- Kiston Arnold, Summit and David Bailey, Columbia
Special Teams Player of the Year- Mason Wright, Shelbyville Central
Kickers of the Year- Chase Tidmore, Page
Utility Player of the Year- Slayde Simmons, Shelbyville Central
Coach of the Year- Charles Rathbone, Page
All-Region Players
Page: Don Johnson, Austin Harshaw, Nick Hurd, Jacob Dahl, Hayes Barnett, Cade Ashman, Brady Buckley, Max Vanlandingham
Shelbyville: Austin McBee, Kade Cunningham, Dorvante Swader, Caleb Marsh, Myson Day, Jordan Henderson, Demarcus Smalls
Summit: George Odimegwu, Destin Wade, Jaylen Herrud, Joseph Bell, Hayden Bell, Brady Pierce
Columbia: Blake Simmons, Keelan Littlejohn, Carter Szydlowski, Christian Biggers, Antwan Moore
Lincoln Co: Garrett Lee, Alec Scivally, Josiaha Jenkins, Jake Sorrell
Franklin Co: Dakota Wagoner, Isiah Sisk, Holt Stewart
