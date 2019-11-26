Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will join three other panelists at the next Franklin Tomorrow FrankTalks as they discuss the year that’s soon coming to a close and what they envision for 2020 and the new decade soon to unfold.
FrankTalks will hold its final session of 2019 Monday, Dec. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, in Franklin, near the Mack Hatcher Bypass.
Moore will focus on government and development, while others on the panel will consist of Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden on education, Williamson Inc. CEO Matt Largen on business and economic development, and Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Ellie Westman Chin on hospitality and entertainment.
Presented in partnership with Williamson Medical Center as the sustaining partner and Renasant Bank as the presenting partner, FrankTalks will begin at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social and the program at 9:30 a.m.
Click here to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.