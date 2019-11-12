Paul McCord

Paul Albert McCord, Sr. age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away November 9, 2019. Paul retired after 40 plus years as a diesel mechanic with Vulcan Materials, and he was an avid outdoorsman.
Preceded in death by his parents Rob & Ruth McCloud. Survived by his wife, Shirley Mosley McCord; children, Teressa Harper, Paul Albert McCord, Jr., Shelia (Richard) Mealer and Christy McCord (Paul) Brown; brother, Melvin McCloud; sister, Mary Graves; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Stanley Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Cory Davis, Joshua Harper, Andrew Ray, Alan Mealer, Brandon Mealer and Blake Brown. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
