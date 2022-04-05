The Republican Women of Williamson County hosted a variety of Republican candidates on Thursday for their Just Desserts fundraiser ahead of the May 3 primary.
The event took place at Franklin's Old Natchez Country Club and featured food, drinks and mingling between dozens of candidates running for local, state and Federal offices and voters.
The event also included a silent auction of cakes and other desserts, while desserts provided by some candidates were auctioned off to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100 people.
