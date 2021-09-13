While the regular Chukkers for Charity horse polo match skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event returned in style Saturday for its 25th outing, raising thousands of dollars for two local nonprofits benefiting children and adults with disabilities.
Those two nonprofits are the Rochelle Center, a Nashville-based nonprofit that equips adults with disabilities skills necessary to live fulfilling, independent lives, and Saddle Up, a Franklin-based nonprofit that equips children and youth with disabilities with similar life skills.
Held at the sprawling Riverview Farm in Franklin, this year's event saw patrons and guests watch the horse polo match from individual tents that dotted the edge of the field as opposed to past events that saw just one large tent for sponsors and patrons.
Entertainment for the event was provided by Nashville-based singer-songwriter Layla Tucker and Kentucky-based country music band Johnny and the Devil's Box, the later of which provided a half-time show complete with choregraphed dancers.
