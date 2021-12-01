IMGP6040.JPG

The annual Christmas tree lighting at Grace Chapel drew hundreds.

 By Alexander Willis

The annual Christmas tree lighting at Grace Chapel church drew hundreds to the popular place of worship in Leiper's Fork, and saw Christian music artist Matthew West sing a number of Christmas classics before leading guests through a countdown to the ceremony.

The Christmas tree lighting came shortly after guests experienced a Winter Wonderland Experience at the church and a live Christmas concert courtesy of West.

View below to catch a glimpse of the Christmas tree lighting.

Grace Chapel Christmas tree lighting

1 of 9