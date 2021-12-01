The annual Christmas tree lighting at Grace Chapel church drew hundreds to the popular place of worship in Leiper's Fork, and saw Christian music artist Matthew West sing a number of Christmas classics before leading guests through a countdown to the ceremony.
The Christmas tree lighting came shortly after guests experienced a Winter Wonderland Experience at the church and a live Christmas concert courtesy of West.
View below to catch a glimpse of the Christmas tree lighting.
Hundreds watch as Christian music artist Matthew West counts down the Christmas tree lighting at Grace Chapel church in Leiper’s Fork. pic.twitter.com/z3wC9OFE1e— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) December 2, 2021
