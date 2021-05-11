The Dickson County Cougars baseball team got past Page 4-3 in an elimination game in the 11-AAA tournament at RHS Monday.
They'll next face Spring Hill in the final four, who took down Brentwood Monday.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
