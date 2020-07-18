Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson County high schools have still been able to hold socially-distant graduations.
Fairview High School is the latest to salute the seniors of 2020, hosting them to a graduation ceremony Thursday night at the Williamson County Ag Expo.
Above are photos from the ceremony by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
