The Franklin boys basketball team continued its winning ways Monday night in an 83-70 home victory over Independence.
The Admirals only have two more contests this season -- games Tuesday night at Summit and Friday night at Dickson Co. -- before the 11-AAA district tournament commences.
The photos above are from Carl Edmondson. Jr.
