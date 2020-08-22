The Franklin Admirals earned a soaring victory to get the 2020 season started off right.
The team topped visiting Siegel 42-16 Friday night at Howard Gamble Stadium, with D.J. Durham running in two touchdowns on the night.
Durham's first score and a Caleb Anderson pick-six got the newly-minted Admirals on the board in the first half, up 14-0.
But it was a 21-point second half, complete with another Durham rushing touchdown, a Taylor Spierto fumble recovery for touchdown and Connor Beavon rushing touchdown.
Ashton Orgon rushed for a touchdown in the fourth to complete the scoring frenzy for the Admirals.
Siegel only scored in the late third and fourth quarters.
Though scoreless, Bryce Sparks led the Admirals with 100 yards rushing; Orton had 76 and Durham had 70.
Franklin (1-0) will now face Riverdale on the road.
