Franklin High School is one of the latest schools in the area to find a way to hold a graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school had its graduation at the Williamson County Ag Expo Sunday, saluting the seniors of 2020 before they head off to college.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
