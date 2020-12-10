The Nolensville basketball teams faced Independence at Nolensville HS Tuesday night, with both teams prevailing.
The boys won a 56-54 nailbiter against the Eagles, with Keidron Batey scoring the game winner for the home team.
The girls won a commanding game 66-26 over the Lady Eagles.
Above are photos from Matt Masters.
