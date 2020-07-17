While the cancellation of proms, dances and other end-of-the-year high school events has caused anguish for students and teachers across the country, nothing was more painful, said Renaissance High School principal Brian Bass Thursday at the class of 2020 graduation ceremony, than the loss of one of his students.
Edward "Eddie" Waugh passed away on Sept. 6, 2017 while a sophomore at Renaissance High School.
On Thursday at the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, a white bouquet of flowers stood atop a table on the stage of the church. That bouquet, Bass said, was in honor and remembrance of Waugh.
"The fall of 2017 was the most difficult semester I, and Renaissance High School have ever experienced," Bass said somberly.
"As a class, as sophomores, they lost a beloved classmate when Eddie Waugh, tragically and unexpectedly, died barely a month into the school year. Eddie would have been a 19 year-old senior sitting here tonight with his family on graduation night. We will never forget his love of music, and that contagious smile that completely lit up the room."
Bass also said he was honored to have Waugh's parents and extended family present during what would have been the student's high school graduation.
While the graduation ceremony was a solemn reminder of Waugh's tragic passing, it was also likely far different than what most students and teachers would have expected.
Students, teachers and family members were all wearing face masks, people were spaced apart to maintain proper social distancing, and events like prom that are hallmarks of the high school experience had been canceled.
"To our seniors, it's so good to see you all again and give you the closure and recognition you deserve after experiencing such an unprecedented, abrupt halt to your senior year," Bass said.
"I can only imagine how hard it was to realize you were going to miss prom. Your senior toasts. Your chance to produce and showcase your senior albums. And just the overall experience of counting down the days to exams and graduation with your teachers and friends."
"As a member of the class of 2020, you will forever be associated with a global pandemic, an economic collapse, nationwide racial tensions and protests... and the year's only half over."
"Class of 2020, we are here to celebrate you tonight. But you clearly don't need my advice, nor anyone else's on where you need to go from here. You're ready. You've got this. Thank you for inspiring me, and I will miss you all dearly."
