Well over a thousand people were crowded together at the Carnton House in Franklin on Sunday to enjoy the musical performance of Rubiks Groove, an ’80s and ’90s tribute band that has performed at games for the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and more.
Organized by the Battle of Franklin Trust, the concert was part of the Carnton Sunset Concert Series, which on Friday saw the Journey tribute band Resurrection perform at the Carnton House in front of hundreds.
