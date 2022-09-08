The 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is just weeks away, and they are still seeking volunteers to help make this year's event a success.
According to a news release, volunteers will receive a free festival pass or reimbursement of their ticket and other benefits in exchange for 12 hours of work.
Volunteers must be 18 years old or older and are asked to work one shift each day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. They can choose preferred work departments and shift times allowing them to schedule around “can’t miss” performances.
Volunteer applications are available here.
This year's festival will feature more than 50 acts across five stages including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Elle King and more.
Single day tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here, with two-day general admission tickets here, two-day VIP tickets here and parking passes here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.