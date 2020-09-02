The Franklin Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s help in finding the person responsible for killing Jamarcus Esmon in June.
FPD updated their investigation into the June 27 shooting death of Esmon in a news release on Tuesday, which would have been Esmon’s 27th birthday.
As previously reported, Esmon was shot around 2 a.m. on the morning of June 27, 2020, and despite first responders issuing aid on the scene, Esmon died of his injuries.
On Tuesday Esmon's family and friends held a grave-side celebration of life releasing balloons in his memory.
FPD is continuing to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads detectives to Esmon’s killer.
FPD can be contacted at (615)-794-2513, and callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, submit an anonymous tip online here, or by texting the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411.
