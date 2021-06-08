A Lexington, Ky., man was arrested by Franklin Police early Sunday morning after police say that he attempted to stab a bouncer at a Franklin bar.
According to an FPD news release, 45-year-old Victor Hugo Ortiz allegedly pulled a knife and attempted to stab a bouncer at the Tin Roof 2 restaurant and bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday after Ortiz was asked to leave the business.
That bouncer then pulled a handgun and ordered Ortiz to drop the knife, at which point police responded and said that they found Ortiz and the knife in his car in the parking lot.
Ortiz was arrested and booked in the Williamson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Ortiz remains jailed on a $70,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
