The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said burglarized the Murfreesboro Road Walgreen's Pharmacy on the night of Tuesday, May 18.
According to an FPD news release, the man hid inside of the pharmacy and emerged after employees had left the business for the night.
That unidentified man was captured on the store's surveillance cameras entering the building's front doors at approximately 5:41 p.m. and was captured on camera around 11 p.m. stealing a "large quantity" of opioid painkillers after police said that he tunneled through the drywall between the store and the pharmacy.
FPD is offering an unspecified cash reward and police ask that anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
