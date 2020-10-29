The Franklin Police Department has released new surveillance images of Monday's armed robbery of a Starbucks.
The Franklin Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the South Royal Oaks Boulevard Starbucks on Monday afternoon that resulted in no injuries.
According to an FPD news release, just before 3:30 p.m. an unidentified man entered the Starbucks and demanded money while showing that he was armed with a gun in his waistband.
No one was injured in the incident that saw the man flee the scene in a four-door car with temporary tags and damage to the driver's side rear corner panel.
The video was released in an updated FPD news release, and police described the suspect as a 5'11" white male in his early 20's with brown hair that's over his ears.
Police released a surveillance image of the vehicle, and are offering a cash reward for a tip that leads to identifying the suspect.
Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers as 615-794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.
