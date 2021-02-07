The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for a January Aggravated Assault and Attempted Robbery.
According to an FPD news release, 24-year-old Dequante Wanya Daniels is suspected in the incident that they said happened in an Hill Estates neighborhood driveway.
No other information about the incident was released, but police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to Daniels.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
