The Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in several burglary and vehicle theft cases.
According to an FPD news release, 28-year-old Trampas Sweeney is wanted by authorities, and they are warning that he may be armed.
Sweeney stands 6’2” and weighs approximately 275 lbs. Police ask that anyone who sees Sweeney call 911.
Crime Stoppers is also offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to Sweeney's arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 615-794-4000.
