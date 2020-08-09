Hayden Harris, a first grader at Poplar Grove Elementary School in Franklin, will be among scores of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome who will have their photos screening in New York City as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Times Square Video presentation.
The son of Andy and Kate Harris, Hayden will be joined by Mackenzie Michelson of Spring Hill and Juliette Olson of Gallatin in representing Middle Tennessee in the promotion that will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, on the giant screen that stands in Times Square.
Photos of Hayden, Mackenzie (with Mya-Grace LaManna of Delaware) and Juliette will be among 500 photographs that will appear in the video streamed on NDSS social media. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, a program that honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world.
“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard said. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”
Buddy Walk events will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, this fall with over 325,000 people participating around the globe. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.
The Nashville-area Buddy Walk organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be presented this year as an EXTRAordinary Parade on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Veterans Motorplex/Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier. To find out more about DSAMT, join the walk, or donate, click here.
Hayden was recognized earlier this year as one of six athletes featured in the 2020 Torch Icon Campaign, an annual initiative established through a corporate partnership between Special Olympics, Publix and Procter & Gamble. He later was selected as an ambassador for the international nonprofit Nothing Down, an organization aiming to change the way the world views Down syndrome.
His photo was selected in mid-July to be among those for the Times Square Video presentation.
“It’s really neat to see, and we’re excited that we’ll see him up there [on the video],” Kate Harris said. “We’re so glad he was included, and we’re very proud of him.”
