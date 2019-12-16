Many local families make picking out a fresh cut Christmas tree from Santa’s Trees an annual tradition. It’s also a tradition for Santa’s Trees to give back to the Williamson County community that continues to support the seasonal business.
For the past 13 years, Santa's Trees, Brookside Properties and Walgreens at 530 Cool Springs Blvd. have joined together to spread holiday cheer that extends well beyond the Christmas season. Each year, a donation representing a portion of tree sales is made to Centennial High School by Santa’s Trees and Brookside Properties.
“We love seeing local families each year and being a part of their Christmas traditions, so it’s wonderful to give back to the community with these yearly donations,” said Santa’s Trees owner Jim McLeod.
This year’s donation of $3,500 was recently presented to Centennial High School Principal Meghan Sanders.
“Centennial High School is truly grateful for the generosity of our long-standing community partners — Santa’s Trees, Brookside and Walgreens — who continually invest in our students and in our school community,” Sanders said. “Through their support, we are able to fund initiatives that enrich our students’ academic opportunities at CHS.”
“With the continued efforts of Santa’s Trees and the graciousness of Walgreens allowing the use of their parking area, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to Centennial High School another year,” said Amy McDade, commercial property manager/affiliate broker at Brookside Properties Inc.
“We look forward to working with Jim McLeod and Walgreens to maintain this tradition for many more years to come.”
Santa’s Trees – now in its 35th year of business – also donates to Brentwood High School, Hillsboro High School, East Magnet School, Rutland Elementary and Gladeville Elementary. To date, more than $275,000 has been donated.
