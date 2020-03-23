The Franklin Police Department has reported that West Main Street between Horton Lane and Dabney Drive is currently closed due to a gas line break.
FPD advises that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes. FPD estimates that the closure will last 6 to 8 hours which should see the road reopen sometime late Monday evening.
