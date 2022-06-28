The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission met Thursday night at City Hall to discuss a number of issues, but the planned rezoning of a city property sparked the most discussion from commissioners and residents alike.
The property, 7.9 acres located at 1501 Figuers Drive, currently contains an administrative building of the Franklin Special School District near Franklin Elementary. The application to have the property rezoned as a Residential 4 zone from civic institutional was met with stiff resistance from nearby residents, as any building there would likely eliminate or infringe on the playground and green space in the neighborhood.
“Rezoning the lot would fundamentally change the character of our neighborhood and run counter to the city’s own development plans,” Jared Sullivan said at the meeting referring to Envision Franklin. “The Cannon Street playground and field are for all intents and purposes a public park, perhaps the city’s oldest. Franklin has little green space left in our section of town. Even if the school district sells … it should remain for civic use as it has for 70 years, that way it will continue to benefit our community, not whichever rich California investors scoop up the lots.”
Envision Franklin refers to the city’s land use plan adopted in 2017.
A handful of other residents also spoke out against the rezoning and cited the park at the main reason they liked the area.
During the discussion of the proposal, some of the commissioners speculated that the district may be seeking the rezoning to make the property more desirable to potential buyers.
No current building proposals are in front of the planning commission or Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and anything other than one single family home would require builder to go through the site plan approval process with the city.
Commissioner Marcia Allen voiced her disapproval of this proposal is a lifelong resident of the area herself.
“I agree with the residents,” she said. “There aren’t any parks in this area of town. That’s something the city should do. We have to go all the way to Pinkerton Park. If you go to Jim Warren, they’re playing football...they're playing baseball or whatever… I’m very disappointed in Franklin Special School District to put this in a somewhat serene area in the city of Franklin. There aren’t many areas like this left. What we’re going to do now is take away another one?”
An architect came to the meeting representing FSSD but did not give a presentation or have to answer any questions.
An initial motion to recommend approval failed, and a motion to recommend denial passed 4-3, with commissioners Michael Orr, Nick Mann and Jimmy Franks voting against recommendation for denial. Commissioner Jennifer Williamson and Alderman Ann Petersen were absent.
Commissioner Nick Mann initially supported approval of the rezoning and felt the residents concerns better suited for a different forum.
“I am wholly sympathetic to everybody that spoke into what you had to say,” he said. “The purpose of this commission is to look at the proposal and see if it is appropriate for the area, and given that it lies within Envision Franklin, it would be appropriate. Do I think that Franklin Special should do it and sell the property? Not my choice. I think that y’all have an opportunity to stand in front of BOMA… Given that the city controls the property, that’s a very unique situation here.”
After the vote, Mann reminded the residents that this proposal would still have to go through the formal process of three readings before it would ultimately pass.
The board also voted unanimously to recommend to BOMA a referendum be put on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election that the city annex a parcel of land 23.19 acres, at the corner of Peytonsville Road and Pratt Lane. This would be zoned estate residential and fills a whole of property already within the city’s urban growth boundary.
A copy of the meeting’s full agenda and a recording of the meeting can be found here on the city’s website. The recording can also be found on the City of Franklin YouTube channel.
