The pro-Trump rally that was scheduled to take place in Franklin on Friday has been cancelled according to the Williamson County Republican Party.
According to a release, the cancelation was due in large part to a recently announced visit to Atlanta, Ga., by President Donald Trump.
The rally was part of a country-wide bus tour that would have ultimately ended in Washington, D.C. for a second pro-Trump march. Special guests that would have been featured at the Franklin event were My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Georgia State Rep. George Vernon among others.
On Wednesday, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be visiting Atlanta on Saturday to rally in support of Republican Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue during Georgia's runoff election.
Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020
In a Facebook post, the Williamson County Republican Party attributed this surprise announcement as the reason for the rally's cancelation, writing that Trump himself had requested the bus tour be in Atlanta over the weekend. The post goes on to suggest those interested "consider going to Atlanta, [as] they could use your help."
