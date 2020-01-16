Now in its 11th year, the Proc’s Amateur & More Show will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at Johnson Elementary School.
Also known as The Peaches and Peewee Show, the event is carrying on a recent tradition of being a warm-up of sorts for the annual Black Tie Affair hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. The formal Black Tie event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Cool Springs, is sold out.
The family-friendly Proc’s Amateur & More Show trace its roots to the 1930s, when a Franklin Training School teacher, Professor T.J. “Proc” Myers, began the local talent show for his students. The modern show celebrates that tradition, which continued at the old Natchez High School.
Admission to that event is $5 for adults, $3 for 12 and under; children 5 and under are admitted free. Deezie's Hot Chicken & Waffles will be selling food.
The actual show will begin at 6, but doors will open at 5 so guests can have dinner before the show. Food will also be available during the show.
Johnson Elementary School is located at 815 Glass Lane in Franklin.
Though the Black Tie Affair is sold out, donations are tax-deductible and may be made online at http://www.mclemorehouse.com/. Checks may be made payable to: African American Heritage Society and mailed to P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065.
