Update (9:45 a.m.): The Franklin Fire Department announced that the cause of Tuesday morning's explosion on the Poplar Grove Middle School campus was caused by a leaking propane tank which was ignited by a space heater inside of a shipping container that was used as a workspace by construction crews.
FFD was dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:14 a.m. and school was scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.
“We’re very fortunate that nobody was injured, because numerous students, parents, school buses, and staff were in the area at the time of the explosion,” Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said in a news release.
FFD reported that the propane gas had likely been leaking inside of the container all night when it exploded and was heard by residents throughout the surrounding area.
“He was lucky because he was very close to the blast," King said of the worker who started up the electric space heater.
According to FFD Public Information Officer Jamie Melton, the explosion has been ruled accidental.
Original Story:
The Franklin Police Department is investigating an explosion that occurred on the campus Poplar Grove Middle School.
FPD announced the investigation into the incident that resulted in no injuries and no damage to the school in a Tweet at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
"No injuries, no damage to Poplar Grove Middle School after a temporary storage container exploded in an on-campus construction area. The fire is out, students have been released to their classes and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," the Tweet reads in full.
Franklin Special School District sent out an email to Poplar Grove parents which reads in full:
"Good morning Poplar Grove Families,
This morning, at about 7:20, there was an explosion in a construction container within the restricted construction storage area on the Poplar Grove Middle School campus. The resulting fire was limited to the immediate area and the fire department quickly arrived to extinguish the flames.
"There were no injuries. Students were temporarily held on the elementary side of the building until the fire department gave the 'all clear' at about 7:35. Emergency responders may be on scene this morning as the area is cleaned up and investigated; however, classes are on regular schedule. We appreciate the quick response of the fire department and other emergency personnel. Thank you."
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
