A protest calling for the removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Franklin is scheduled to commence Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Organized by Students for Black Empowerment, a group of Williamson County college students, the protest will commence Friday at Bicentennial Park, with plans to march towards the monument shorty after 5:30. Bicentennial Park is located at 400 Fifth Avenue North in Franklin.
"As citizens of Williamson County, we do not want a Confederate statue standing in a place of honor representing our town," reads a release from the organization posted on social media.
"This statue is a reminder of the days of intimidation and oppression towards African American residents. In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the increased public discourse about systemic racism, we believe it is time to highlight black voices by speaking out against such a divisive symbol."
Organizers write that they do not want the statue destroyed, but rather relocated to a different location. Organizers also write that masks are required to participate in the protest, and that they encourage those participating to bring signs.
