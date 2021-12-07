Sitting Public Defender Greg Burlison kicked off his election campaign on Thursday, Dec. 2, in Franklin ahead of the 2022 election.
The election campaign breakfast took place at the Williamson County Enrichment Center and was attended by dozens of government and community leaders, including local defense lawyers, prosecutors and judges.
Burlison pitched his candidacy to the group detailing his goals that he hopes to continue following his appointment to the position by Gov. Bill Lee in November 2020.
"We believe strongly in redemption and that no one is as bad as the worst thing they've ever done," Burlison told the crowd. "I'm running for public defender because I want to continue to lead such an amazing office and collaborate with the other stakeholders in the system to ensure that we have a system of justice that is fair and that is equal to everyone under the law."
Burlison has been practicing law since 2006 and previously served as the Assistant Public Defender before he was appointed to his current position.
In October, Burlison sat down with the Home Page and detailed his goals and role in the 21st Judicial District. Read our full interview with Burlison here.
