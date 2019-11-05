The downtown Franklin building home to Puckett’s Boat House will be reinvented with beer and burger eatery Americana Taphouse and open by year’s end.
Franklin-based A. Marshall Hospitality’s owns the still-operational Boat House, which opened in early 2018, and will oversee Americana Taphouse. The address is 94 Main St.
The change comes as the property across from Puckett's is being developed as Harpeth Square, which will include housing, hotel and retail spaces.
The cost to make the change was not disclosed in a release.
The site has seen some turnover the past eight years. Prior to being home to Puckett’s Boat House, the property accommodated Riff’s Burgers, which opened in 2011. That entity rebranded as Route 31 Café in 2012 and was relatively short-lived. Neither business was an A. Marshall Hospitality entity.
Puckett’s Boat House focuses on Southern seafood. In contrast, Americana Taphouse will offer burgers, sandwiches, tacos and 24 beers, the release notes. A handful of Boat House items, including shrimp and grits hushpuppies, will remain.
“We saw a real opportunity to be part of the growth that is happening on and around Main Street,” Andy Marshall, CEO of the company bearing his name, said in the release. “We ... believe Americana Taphouse will fill the void for a beer-focused concept that’s long been desired by our area’s locals and visitors.”
A. Marshall Hospitality owns and operates multiple restaurant concepts, including Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant and Deacon's New South, both located in downtown Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.