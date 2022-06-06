Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant has been listed as one of the country's best restaurants for barbecue.
The Franklin-staple was listed by TravelAwaits as number 10, right behind Orlando's 4 Rivers Smokehouse.
Puckett's history stretches back to the original Leiper's Fork location and now includes five locations across Tennessee as part of the A. Marshall Hospitality group.
More information about Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, including all of their barbecue offerings can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.