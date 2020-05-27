On Wednesday Puckett's Leiper's Fork announced that they will be closed through Friday after they were notified that they were potentially exposed to an asymptomatic person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
It's not clear when the exposure may have taken place or how many people visited the popular historic grocery and restaurant over the past few days, but it was a popular location on Saturday night when patrons filled the restaurant to 50% capacity as live music returned to the stage.
Tables were staggered six feet apart and the audience was kept 15 feet from the stage while waitresses and other employees wore masks, something that most patrons did not do.
"Out of an abundance of caution for patrons and employees, we are closing through Friday and will reopen Saturday morning at 7am. Sorry for this inconvenience. God Bless Tennessee and thank you for your continued support of Puckett’s Leiper’s Fork," a Facebook post reads.
Puckett’s Leiper’s Fork did not immediately return a request for comment.
