A. Marshall Hospitality’s Southern eatery and live music venue Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant has relaunched its live music program.
Puckett’s welcomed back songwriters beginning Friday, June 19, at its Nashville, Franklin and Columbia locations.
“Music is such an important draw to our area, and we are excited to host artists on our stage once again,” stated owner and CEO, Andy Marshall. “It is time to safely bring some music back and bring a little joy to everyone during these trying times.”
On Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m., Puckett's will host Craig Campbell, a frequent Puckett’s Hitmakers Series performer, on the Nashville stage to perform favorites like “Family Man.”
Campbell’s show will have a $15 cover and a $25 food and beverage minimum per guest.
