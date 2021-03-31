More than one week after a double shooting was reported on Arno Road on the night of March 22, Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said that it could take “many weeks” before they will know exactly what happened.
The shooting was initially reported around 9:30 p.m. and was announced on the WCSO social media pages around 10 p.m., with the report that two people were found shot inside of a trailer home.
Following the shooting, one unidentified man was dead and another was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The second man has now died, according to WCSO.
WCSO will not provide any further information about the incident, including the names of the victims, citing the ongoing investigation, but Rhoades did confirm that one of the men was 18 years old and one was 30 years old.
Rhoades said in an email that WCSO is still waiting on a report from the medical examiner's office, as well awaiting some pending crime lab results.
