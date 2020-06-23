On Tuesday Williamson County Schools announced that a racial slur was found written on the marquee of Hunters Bend Elementary on Saturday and condemned the vandalism and any forms of racism.
According to the news release, staff was made aware of the unspecified racial slur and the Franklin Police Department was contacted about the incident, and the slur, which was written in blue chalk, was removed.
"The school district is in close communication with Franklin Police, and these incidents will not be taken lightly," the news release reads.
WCS Superintendent Jason Golden issued a statement in the news release, but specific details about the incident are unclear.
“I join our Hunters Bend school community in acknowledging the pain caused by this hurtful, appalling act of vandalism, and I want our families and employees to know that we will not tolerate hate speech or racist vandalism inside or outside our buildings,” Golden said. “Our district leadership team and our school principals will work with local law enforcement and our court system to prosecute those who commit these illegal acts to the fullest extent of the law.”
Hunters Bend Principal Yolanda Blackburn said in the news release that this was the second time racial slurs had been written on the school's property in the past 18 months.
“I am disappointed, saddened and hurt that intolerance and racism continue to exist in our community,” Blackburn said. “HBES is committed to providing a welcoming learning environment for all our students. We must remember students come first, and it’s all about providing a nurturing and safe community for our learners. As principal, I look forward to getting back to the business of educating our students this fall.”
FPD issued a statement on Tuesday evening where they said, "While the graffiti was easy to remove, it left a painful mark on school staffers and neighborhood residents."
FPD is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.
