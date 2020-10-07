A plethora of conservative leaders will be featured speakers and guests in Franklin this Sunday at the "Rally 4 Freedom."
Organizers say the demonstration aims to "unite Americans" in showing that it's OK "to be patriotic," and that it's OK "to be Republican."
"Rally for freedom began because the days of lazy politics are over," reads the description for the rally.
"We rise up to elect fighters who understand how important culture is, who don’t bend to the will of Democrats or media criticism and who know how hard we need to fight to preserve our values for generations to come. The silent majority can’t afford to stay silent anymore, so we will rally for freedom!"
The rally will be held in front of the Williamson County Archives Building at 611 W. Main Street in downtown Franklin, and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. The rally is free to attend, with organizers requesting that attendees register for the event by sending an email to [email protected].
The event was organized by Robby and Landon Starbuck of California. Robby Starbuck is a director and producer who has worked with high-profile artists like Snoop Dogg and Smashing Pumpkins. Landon Starbuck is a musician and anti-human trafficking activist.
Featured speakers include both Robby and Landon Starbuck, U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, State Rep. Glen Casada, Fox News political commentator Rob Smith, co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis, State Rep. Brandon Ogles, and Williamson County GOP chairman Cheryl Brown.
"We must show up and unite with our fellow Americans so we can be a part of showing our country that it's okay to be patriotic, it's okay to be Republican and it's okay to stand for your values proudly," reads the event's description.
"We need to do it for the people stuck in far left areas of the country who can't safely have a rally like this. We are their hope for a brighter future! Bring your friends, family & neighbors."
