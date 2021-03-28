Friends, family and plenty of others who knew Raymond M. Cruz gathered Sunday afternoon for a ribbon cutting for a mural that was painted in honor of the teenager who died of cancer a couple of years ago and left a legacy of selflessness.
Standing outside Riley’s Salon on Columbia Avenue in downtown Franklin, a number of people helped to celebrate the unveiling of the mural that reads “Let your light shine.” Cutting the ribbon were Raymond’s parents, Raymond A. Cruz and Blandina Vergara-Cruz, and his sister, Riley Vergara-Cruz, owner and operator of the salon.
“Raymond never once thought of himself; he always thought of others,” Blandina told the crowd through teary eyes.
Before he died at age 19 on Aug. 31, 2019, after a three-year battle with Ewing-like sarcoma cancer, Raymond had let his parents know he wanted to continue helping children and families in need, especially those who were affected by cancer. His wish was that his legacy of generosity, joy, kindness and grace would live on in those who knew him and through the fundraisers and good works that would continue in his name.
That led to his parents’ founding of the Ray of Light Foundation, a nonprofit that has continued Ray’s legacy by providing benevolent assistance to people in need in Middle Tennessee.
The mural, designed and painted by area artist Amy Stielstra, is a testament to young Raymond’s generosity and his stature as a “shining light.”
I wanted to make sure this mural portrayed Raymond,” Stielstra said to the crowd, “but I also wanted it to be inspirational to you.”
Stielstra got to know Raymond from the time he was active as a youngster in the Starbright Children’s Theatre, where she had worked on set designs and painted backdrops for the plays. Blandina and Raymond got to be friends with Stielstra, and asked her to paint the mural that now stands adjacent to Riley’s Salon.
As symbolic as the mural is and as reflective it is to Raymond’s spirit, Blandina said it’s more than just a place for taking photos or selfies.
“[Raymond] wanted to make sure it was a mural that educated the community, especially in these times,” she said. … He wanted to make sure it educated all of us, especially the young generation. We have to teach them what’s most important, and that’s being a community and doing things for each other.”
Visit the website for the Ray of Light Foundation to learn more or to donate or get involved.
