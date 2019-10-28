The 21st District Drug Recovery Court held its ninth annual community breakfast Monday morning at Puckett’s Restaurant, where two of the Court’s graduates spoke and a lifelong Franklin resident was honored with an award named for the person who founded the program.
Alma McLemore, who served on the Recovery Court’s board and is still one of its most active volunteers, was presented with the “Gayle Moyer Harris” award for her service. Judge Tim Easter presented the award to McLemore along with Harris, for whom the award was named at last year’s community breakfast.
“When Alma walks into a room, optimism just seems to flow,” Easter told the crowd that filled Puckett’s space on Fourth Avenue in Franklin. “She’s the most optimistic person I think I’ve ever met. I never heard her say anything negative about any person or any situation, any challenge, any organization. It’s all positive, and don’t we need more of that these days?
“She’s been a vital part of everything that’s good about Franklin.”
McLemore served on the Recovery Court board from 2012-18, and she is also active in several other community endeavors. She is president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, and stays busy with other organizations such as Franklin Tomorrow, Williamson Inc. and the Hard Bargain Association. She is also a longtime advocate for affordable housing in Williamson County.
“One of my Christian sisters told me, God has given the glory so you go ahead and take that award,” McLemore said as she accepted the plaque.
“If we all took the time to serve or help somebody, we would be a better world. … We can all do something in our world to help another person.”
Attendees also heard from a couple of graduates of the 21st District Drug Recovery Court, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization funded primarily through grants and private donations. Brian Clinton and Holly Waller shared similar stories of how they had hit bottom with their addictions and were given a new life through their participation in the program.
“If it wasn’t for drug court, I don’t know that I would be here today,” said Waller, who has been clean for 12 years. “I’m a proud mom, grandmother, business owner. There are so many things I’m grateful for, but there’s one thing that gets me up every day, and that’s my recovery.”
Clinton, who has been clear of drugs for going on two years, is a manager at Moody’s Tire & Auto Service. He said there was a point in his life where he considered that time in jail and prison would be his fate forever.
“I thought my life was over,” Clinton said. “When I finally came to drug court, I was ready for something to change. I was beaten. … I didn’t think there was a way out, I thought I was stuck and was going to die.
“I’m not proud of the person that I was. But I can say today that I’m proud of who I am now. To be able to stand in a room with mayors and senators and judges, and to feel like I’m on the same field of respect as everyone in here, makes me feel good.”
The community breakfast is one of two main fundraising events for the 21stDistrict Recovery Court, with the other being Eat the Street food truck festival (May 1 next year).
Drug court is held every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center on Century Court in Franklin, and it’s open for anyone to attend.
