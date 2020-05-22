The American Red Cross location on West Fowlkes Street in Franklin is among several places where the Red Cross is teaming up with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to host a blood drive Monday, June 1, from noon to 7 p.m.
During the summer, the Red Cross often experiences a drastic decline in new donors and current donors often delay giving due to warm-weather activities and travel, but amid the coronavirus pandemic the need for blood remains constant.
“The Red Cross is adapting to meet the extraordinary challenges of this coronavirus pandemic and fulfill our lifesaving mission to alleviate suffering as we confront an emergency unlike any we have faced in a century,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region.
“The Preds are lifesaving heroes who are playing a critical role in our efforts to maintain a sufficient blood supply by providing multiple opportunities for people to give in their local community. We’re grateful for their partnership and support of area hospital patients.”
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt (XL), while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.
Additionally, all presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, via email 30 days after their donation on behalf of Amazon*. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the gift cards.
(*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/together.)
Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive. As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.
The Natchez Trace American Red Cross building is located at 129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 100, in Franklin
Other Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities include:
- Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St., Clarksville
- Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St. Lebanon
- Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel, 2613 West End Ave. Nashville
- Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Ky.
- North Rutherford YMCA, 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna
- Well House Church, 100 N. Main St. Goodlettsville
- YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive Dickson
How to donate blood
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
