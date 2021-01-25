Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King ruled that Saturday morning's fire that heavily damaged the Red Pony Restaurant was accidental.
However, according to an updated Franklin Fire Department news release, the exact cause of the blaze is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. King did say fore began on the lower level, rear side of the two-story building.
King also said in that news release that FFD investigators are working with private investigators hired by the property insurer, but due to structural instability, they have not been able to access all areas of the damaged building.
“While this was a big loss to our community, the damage could have been much worse,” King said. “A combination of early detection and notification, a quick response and solid tactical decisions by firefighters, and the automatic fire sprinklers led to a positive outcome.”
The Franklin staple, owned by restaurateur/chef Jason McConnell, sustained an estimated $300,000 worth of damage.
“At least four or five fire sprinkler heads activated on the first and second floors of the building, which helped to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings,” King said.
The Red Pony Restaurant wrote about the ordeal in a Facebook post where they thanked FFD, and shared gratitude that no one was injured in the blaze.
"What was destroyed can be repaired... and it will! Red Pony will, no doubt, reopen. It’s too soon for timelines but we will update you when we have more info," the post reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.