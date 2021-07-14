The Franklin Fire Department and Franklin Police Department and are hosting a blood drive in August to mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, which will be observed in September.
FFD and FPD are asking 50 community members to sign up to donate blood on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Franklin City Hall for the "Remembering the Badges" blood drive which is made possible in partnership with the American Red Cross.
The “Remembering the Badges” blood drive campaign is taking place across Middle Tennessee, with multiple first responder agencies and communities working to collect at least 2,977 pints of blood, a number that represents the 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa.
Donors can schedule an appointment here using the sponsor code, FranklinTN19, and more information about the event can be found by emailing Monique McCullough at [email protected].
