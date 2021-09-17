On Friday, U.S. Rep. Mark Green announced he will be hosting his third annual Service Academy Day at Franklin High School on Saturday, Oct. 2, an event designed to educate students and parents about the Service Academy nomination process.
U.S. Military service academy nomination process
The United States has five military service academies, with all but the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut requiring a congressional nomination for acceptance.
While service academies have historically high standards for acceptance, students receive free room and board and pay no tuition costs while attending. Graduates will, however, be obligated to serve in the military for a number of years after completing their education.
Mark Green's third annual visit to Franklin High School
Green's third annual Service Academy Day will be held at Franklin High School from 12-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, with those interested invited to attend.
A graduate of West Point himself, Green largely attributed his education to his lifetime of service in the U.S. Army.
“I'll never forget when I approached my Congressman in Mississippi many years ago for a Service Academy nomination," Green said. "Attending West Point was a great honor, and my time there led me to a lifetime of service. I look forward to speaking with students interested in following that same path.”
Representatives from West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy will be in attendance, as well as representatives from Army, Navy, and Air Force ROTC.
Commented