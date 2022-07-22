Recently, developers met with local residents via Zoom to discuss the potential development of a new subdivision north of Long Lane in Franklin.
Developer Elmington Homes, along with architect Jeff Rosiak of Gamble Design Collaborative, held a neighborhood meeting to discuss plans for a 64-unit planned unit development of single-family homes located at 18402 Carothers Parkway.
Rosiak gave a short presentation of the plans and then fielded questions from residents, mostly from Ladd Park which borders the 23.1-acre property. Rosiak detailed the lot sizes of the homes, which range from 40 to 80 feet.
The developer, represented by Peter Davis at the meeting said they foresee the lots, which range from 2,800 to 3,500 square feet as rental properties, but could also be for sale properties. The developer estimated the rents would be around $4,500 per month with a rental not shorter than a year.
“The product that we build, whether it’s for rent or sale, will be the same,” Davis said at the meeting. “It’s going to be very high-quality. These are million-dollar plus homes. From the untrained eye, someone driving down Long Lane, you would never be able to tell the difference between a for-rent and a for-sale property on this development. This forum is really to get out in front of all of the concerns and have conversations and try to work through solutions.”
Also, Davis said that this would not be the last conversation that he would have with the residents of Ladd Park and Circuit Road.
Many of the resident’s questions centered on maintenance of the property, which would fall to Elmington, water retention and distribution on the property, potential changes to the rural character of Long Lane and the possibility of the company flipping the property after a short time. The residents also expressed concerned about the effect a potential for-rent property close to theirs would affect their homes’ property values.
“When I saw this it looked like a nice plat, but nowhere until tonight that we even hear about it being rental,” member of the Ladd Park homeowners association Terrence Wittman said at the meeting. "It is not the right place for rental right next to us in my opinion… if they did this as a for-sale community, I’m all for it, but as a rental, absolutely not.”
At the end of the meeting, Rosiak reminded the residents that these plans were in the early stages, and their concerns would be taken under advisement. He added that he looked forward to speaking with residents again at other points in the process.
The developer will be in front of the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission for the first time on Aug. 25. At the time, residents and other members of the public will be able to give public comment on the development. It would also need to go through multiple readings at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before final approval.
A video recording of the neighborhood meeting can be found on the city of Franklin’s website and on the city’s YouTube channel.
